BY Caroline Fisher 515 Views
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie attend Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Bhad Bhabie, she's gone through "so much sh*t" trying to make her relationship with Le Vaughn work.

It's no secret that Bhad Bhabie has been through her fair share of issues with the father of her child, Le Vaughn. Now, however, she says she's done with him for good. Recently, the former Dr. Phil star hopped online to vent about everything she's endured throughout their relationship. According to her, this allegedly includes both physical and emotional abuse.

"I swear on everything that I love, I am not dealing with this man no more ever again in my life," she declared, "I have went through so much sh*t trying to love this person, I have went through so much sh*t trying to understand this person, I have went through so much sh*t. I have suffered so much trying to deal with this man."

Bhad Bhabie went on to allege that Le Vaughn told her he doesn't hit her anymore because she's a "white police b*tch," as captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

Read More: Lil Tay Challenges Bhad Bhabie To A $60 Million Fight If Sophie Rain Backs Out

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn

"Meanwhile I've only made one police report against Le Vaughn. One [...] He's hit me at least 500 times. He's spit on me well over that. Le Vaughn is the first and only person to ever spit on me, spit in my face at all," she alleged.

Bhad Bhabie's latest claims have earned big reactions from fans. They hope she stays away from Le Vaughn for the sake of both her and their daughter.

She's gone back and forth with her feelings for him in recent months. During an interview in May, she said she was glad they were still together. "I'm so happy that I didn't leave him because I would never find what I have with him in anybody else," she explained at the time. "And it's gotten so much better, it's like a whole different ball game [...] I always think about it like 'Damn, if I would have left I'd be missing out on this.'"

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Calls To Fight Alabama Barker Again Following Her Explosive Rant

