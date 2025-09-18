Bhad Bhabie and the father of her child Le Vaughn are at odds once again. Earlier this week, the "Ms. Whitman" rapper took to social media to announce that she's done with him for good, alleging that he abused her several times throughout their relationship.

"I swear on everything that I love, I am not dealing with this man no more ever again in my life," she began, "I have went through so much sh*t trying to love this person, I have went through so much sh*t trying to understand this person, I have went through so much sh*t. I have suffered so much trying to deal with this man." She added that he allegedly told her he stopped hitting her because she's a "white police b*tch."

"He's hit me at least 500 times. He's spit on me well over that. Le Vaughn is the first and only person to ever spit on me, spit in my face at all," she alleged.

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn

Shortly after Bhad Bhabie's announcement, disturbing footage of one of their disputes surfaced online. In it, the former Dr. Phil star is seen sobbing as she clings to the hood of a vehicle drive by Le Vaughn. For obvious reasons, the footage has raised serious concern among fans. Le Vaughn, on the other hand, doesn't seem to think it's a big deal.

"Whooopty dooooh," he wrote on his Instagram Story recently, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. In another post, he simply wrote, "schizophrenia" alongside a laughing emoji.