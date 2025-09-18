Bhad Bhabie's Ex Le Vaughn Unfazed By Disturbing Viral Car Video

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Bhad Babie and Le Vaughn attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Drugstore June" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)
Recently, a video of Bhad Bhabie clinging to the hood of a moving vehicle allegedly driven by Le Vaughn surfaced online.

Bhad Bhabie and the father of her child Le Vaughn are at odds once again. Earlier this week, the "Ms. Whitman" rapper took to social media to announce that she's done with him for good, alleging that he abused her several times throughout their relationship.

"I swear on everything that I love, I am not dealing with this man no more ever again in my life," she began, "I have went through so much sh*t trying to love this person, I have went through so much sh*t trying to understand this person, I have went through so much sh*t. I have suffered so much trying to deal with this man." She added that he allegedly told her he stopped hitting her because she's a "white police b*tch."

"He's hit me at least 500 times. He's spit on me well over that. Le Vaughn is the first and only person to ever spit on me, spit in my face at all," she alleged.

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn

Shortly after Bhad Bhabie's announcement, disturbing footage of one of their disputes surfaced online. In it, the former Dr. Phil star is seen sobbing as she clings to the hood of a vehicle drive by Le Vaughn. For obvious reasons, the footage has raised serious concern among fans. Le Vaughn, on the other hand, doesn't seem to think it's a big deal.

"Whooopty dooooh," he wrote on his Instagram Story recently, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. In another post, he simply wrote, "schizophrenia" alongside a laughing emoji.

Instagram users have a lot to say about the ordeal, and for the most part, they agree that these two are better off apart. "This Honestly Sad! They Both Need Help😩," one commenter claims. "Self love first 🙏🏽❤️," another says. At the time of writing, Bhad Bhabie has yet to publicly address the car video.

