Charlamagne Tha God Believes John Davidson Is Racist Following Outburst At The BAFTAs

BY Zachary Horvath
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: John Davidson attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
John Davidson, an attendee at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, is going viral after shouting the N-word at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

Charlamagne Tha God is on Jamie Foxx's side regarding the ongoing debate revolving around John Davidson. The actor and musical artist believed the man, who has Tourette's syndrome, meant what he said about Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

"Nah he meant that sh*t," Foxx wrote under The Neighborhood Talk's post about the viral BAFTA moment. "Out of all the words you could've said, Tourette's makes you say that? Unacceptable," Foxx added.

The Breakfast Club cohost shared similar thoughts during their show while sounding off on the BAFTAs, host Alan Cumming, and handlers of John Davidson.

In a clip caught by X user KillaKreww, Charlamagne Tha God believes that Davidson shouldn't have been allowed to be at the show if this was a possibility. For those who don't know, about one in 10 people who have Tourette's syndrome also have coprolalia. That's what causes some people affected to shout out obscenities or other harmful remarks.

The Tourette Association of America says that while that is a reality, what's not is the intention. "It is crucial to understand that these words or complex phrases do not necessarily reflect the thoughts, beliefs or opinions of the person with coprolalia."

John Davidson At The BAFTAs

To that, Charlamagne Tha God says, "How the hell do we know that?! Somebody somewhere taught him the language... so don't tell me they don't reflect the person's beliefs."

After joking that he didn't hear any "fun stuff" like sexual phrases from Davidson, he says he can respect the condition, but he just finds it "convenient that he saved his most offensive outburst for Black people."

As for what happened at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, Sinners actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award when John Davidson shouted out the N-word while they were onstage.

His shocking outburst made them pause before ultimately continuing with their presentation. Just as alarming was the fact that BBC didn't censor or edit the moment when it happened.

As a result, that's partially why folks like Charlamagne are so outraged. BBC issued an apology recently, but it's been falling on deaf ears. "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA film awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

Lindo himself said that no one at BAFTA went to up to him nor Jordan to apologize and he reportedly wished that "someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterwards."

Ala Cumming didn't really make matters better either with his statement regarding Davidson's incident. "Tourette's syndrome is a disability, and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

