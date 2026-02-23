Jamie Foxx Addresses Tourette's Advocate John Davidson Yelling The N-Word At Michael B Jordan & Delroy Lindo

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: PalmSprings
Jamie Foxx receives the Spotlight during the Film Awards Gala of the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., on January 2, 2020. © Taya Gray/The Desert Sun, Palm Springs Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
John Davidson, who suffers from Tourette's syndrome, had several uncontrollable outbursts at the BAFTA ceremony.

Jamie Foxx has weighed in on John Davidson's viral outburst at the 2026 BAFTA ceremony, in which the man with Tourette's syndrome shouted the n-word and other insults while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on stage. Taking to the comments section of a post from The Neighbordhood Talk, Foxx labeled the situation "unacceptable."

"Nah he meant that sh*t," Foxx wrote. "Out of all the words you could've said, Tourette's makes you say that? Unacceptable." Other fans in the comments section agreed with Foxx about the situation. "They be having Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and a few other things & still remember that word," one user posted. Another added: "That just mean it was already on his mind.. he just couldn’t hold it in. Crazy."

Read More: Jamie Foxx Addresses Wild Conspiracy Theory That Diddy Tried To Kill Him

It wasn't the only time Davidson's uncontrollable tics popped up during the ceremony. He also shouted "shut the f*ck up" at BAFTA chair Sara Putt and yelled "f*ck you" at the directors of Boong. According to Variety, Davidson decided to leave halfway through the event.

Addressing the situation, host Alan Cumming asked for the audience's understanding. “You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” he told the crowd. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Later in the ceremony, Cumming added: “Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Who Is John Davidson?

John Davidson was the real-life subject of the British indie film, I Swear, in which Robert Aramayo stars as Davidson while he grows up with Tourette's syndrome in Scotland in the 1980s. For his performance, Aramayo won the BAFTA for best actor. Davidson famously raised awareness for Tourette's as the focus of the 1989 documentary, John’s Not Mad.

Read More: Jamie Foxx’s Nephew Debunks The Actor’s Illegitimate Son Rumors

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images Gossip Tommy Davidson Recalls Jamie Foxx's "Mean" & "Competitive" Ways On Set
Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images Pop Culture Tommy Davidson Hasn't Heard From Jamie Foxx After Calling Him "Mean" In His Memoir
tory kanye and jamie Music Kanye West And Jamie Foxx's "Gold Digger" And Tory Lanez's "Alone At Prom" Both Reach One Billion Streams
Comments 1