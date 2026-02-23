News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Delroy Lindo
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Pop Culture
Jamie Foxx Addresses Tourette's Advocate John Davidson Yelling The N-Word At Michael B Jordan & Delroy Lindo
John Davidson, who suffers from Tourette's syndrome, had several uncontrollable outbursts at the BAFTA ceremony.
By
Cole Blake
February 23, 2026