Bhad Bhabie Accuses Alabama Barker Of Stealing Le Vaughn From Her In Now-Deleted Posts

Fans are urging Bhabie to move on if this is true.

"The same that gave you a black eye. Baby you should be grateful," one goes. "A blessing in disguise… gworl run with it. God know what he’s doing trust him," another adds. Others were a bit harsher, though. "Single bc he with her but not single when he knocked you between the washer and dryer. Ok."

As for what Bhabie exactly said about this cheating accusation, it began with her saying, "@alabamaluellabarker took my man 🫠🥊" She then added, "I told Lv [Le Vaughn] next time I catch you. You gone b with them!" Finally, she went onto to declare that she is now "single." As we said, no one is really sure what to believe or who to believe, but it sounds like fans want Bhabie to just let Le Vaughn go if this is all true.

"Ew," she simply wrote. She later added in another post promoting her new single "Vogue," "Anyways….. Stream Vogue." The internet was quick to get into the comments section of one of Alabama Barker's recent posts and ask if there was any truth to this. "So you stole Danielle BD or not?" one person questions. "Am I the first the come from bhad bhabie’s story ? 👀👀" another adds.

The drama continues to swirl around Bhad Bhabie. According to AllHipHop, the rapper and OnlyFans star might have just lost her man Le Vaughn to another girl. That is at least what she is claiming, doing so in some now-deleted Instagram Stories. It's got us wondering how valid these accusations are, but nonetheless, let's take a look at what's going on here. In this series of uploads, Bhad Bhabie believes that Alabama Barker, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker , is the one behind all of this. The 18-year-old, who is a musician herself, seemingly responded to these wild claims on her IG.

