Bhad Bhabie Reveals She Wants More Kids After Cancer Treatment, But Fans Feel Something's Off

They can't ignore what's happened to the rapper in the past.

Bhad Bhabie is ready to have more kids! Or is she? That's the question that fans of hers are asking right now following concerning video making the rounds on social media. It appears that her significant other, Le Vaughn, shared the clip to his page and it's got people terrified for the rapper's well-being. We can see where viewers are coming from, as the internet star seems a little scared while answering his questions. "And we're gonna have how many more [kids]?" "Two," Bhabie squeaks out. "When?" Le Vaughn bluntly asks. She takes a gulp and replies, "After my treatment." "What treatment?" he says. Her face and body language changes and she seems a little more settled down. However, this is when things get even more frightening.

"After my medicine," Bhad Bhabie reveals. Following her last answer, she looks extremely on edge and uncertain of what is about to happen next. This whole video comes across as a really big job interview and it sounds like Le Vaughn was coaching on her how to respond for the video. To get the full effect of what we are describing, you can view the unsettling clip below.

Fans Believe Bhad Bhabie Is In Serious Danger

Again, things sort of go back to normal after Le Vaughn appears to joke about having 10 kids in total. Still, fans, especially other women, are noticing some off-putting signs. "I mean I know she is sick but something else seems off…. Is it me or she looks a little scared?" one IG user wonders.