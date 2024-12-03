Bhad Bhabie Reveals She Wants More Kids After Cancer Treatment, But Fans Feel Something's Off

TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)
They can't ignore what's happened to the rapper in the past.

Bhad Bhabie is ready to have more kids! Or is she? That's the question that fans of hers are asking right now following concerning video making the rounds on social media. It appears that her significant other, Le Vaughn, shared the clip to his page and it's got people terrified for the rapper's well-being. We can see where viewers are coming from, as the internet star seems a little scared while answering his questions. "And we're gonna have how many more [kids]?" "Two," Bhabie squeaks out. "When?" Le Vaughn bluntly asks. She takes a gulp and replies, "After my treatment." "What treatment?" he says. Her face and body language changes and she seems a little more settled down. However, this is when things get even more frightening.

"After my medicine," Bhad Bhabie reveals. Following her last answer, she looks extremely on edge and uncertain of what is about to happen next. This whole video comes across as a really big job interview and it sounds like Le Vaughn was coaching on her how to respond for the video. To get the full effect of what we are describing, you can view the unsettling clip below.

Fans Believe Bhad Bhabie Is In Serious Danger

Again, things sort of go back to normal after Le Vaughn appears to joke about having 10 kids in total. Still, fans, especially other women, are noticing some off-putting signs. "I mean I know she is sick but something else seems off…. Is it me or she looks a little scared?" one IG user wonders.

Others called back to the messy and still murky alleged physical abuse that Le Vaughn laid on Bhad Bhabie. If you remember, she was severely beat up and bruised following the altercation at their home. One fan fears more of that could be in her future, writing, "That's the look of an abused and scared woman in my opinion. Prayers for her and her child 🙏" We too are hoping for the best, but it will be interesting to see how she responds to these reactions if she so chooses.

