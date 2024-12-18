Bhad Bhabie Accuses Le Vaughn Of Beating Her Over Chief Keef Affair

Bhad Bhabie is sharing her side of the story after accusing Alabama Barker of stealing her man.

Earlier this week, Bhad Bhabie took to social media to accuse Alabama Barker of stealing the father of her child, Le Vaughn. Barker was quick to fire back, insisting that she didn't know Le Vaughn was in a relationship with her. She also accused Le Vaughn of throwing a bottle at her during a trip to Vegas with friends last year and unveiled a photo of her alleged injuries.

"His behavior was not only reckless but also deeply concerning," Barker explained. "It's troubling to see that despite his actions, [Bhad Bhabie] continues to defend him even after I had told her what he had done." Now, Bhad Bhabie has taken to social media once again to share her side of the story. According to her, it all started when she and Le Vaughn got into a fight, and she decided to call up Chief Keef.

Bhad Bhabie Puts Le Vaughn & Alabama Barker On Blast

"Le Vaughn went to go lay down, I go to lay down with him," she said. "When I get in the bed, Sosa calls me. Le Vaughn answers my phone." Ultimately, Le Vaughn was upset to hear that Bhad Bhabie was talking to Chief Keef, and things allegedly got physical. She alleges that he "busted [her] lip," broke her phone, and "accidentally slammed [her] hand in the door" when she tried to prevent him from leaving. At this point, she asked Chief Keef to pick her up and stayed the night at his house after getting medical attention.