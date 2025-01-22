Bhad Bhabie Defends Decision To Get Nose Job Amid Cancer Battle

Earlier this week, Bhad Bhabie took to her Instagram Story with a clip of herself sporting two black eyes. "So swollen," she captioned the post, which sparked a great deal of concern among fans. Once she clarified that her bruising was just the result of a nose job, however, some commenters began to turn on her. "Who gets a nose job in the middle of cancer treatments?" one critic in The Shade Room's comments section asked. "A nose job during treatment is unhinged," another claimed.

It looks like Bhad Bhabie is more than happy with her decision despite the backlash. She recently hopped online once again to come to her own defense. "I'm literally 21 years old battling cancer," she began. "Who knows how long I'm gonna be here for? You think I’m not gonna get my body, my face right and do everything that I wanted to do?"

Bhad Bhabie Says She's Living Her Life To The Fullest Despite Cancer Diagnosis

She continued, noting how she'd wanted a nose job for a while. According to her, she wasn't willing to let her cancer diagnosis get in the way. While Bhad Bhabie appears confident in her choice to upgrade her appearance, backlash isn't all she's had to deal with since she got the procedure. When she first shared photos of her bruised face, some fans theorized that her injuries were the result of alleged domestic violence at the hands of her child's father Le Vaughn.