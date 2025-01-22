Bhad Bhabie Shuts Down Domestic Violence Rumors After Nose Job Photos Raise Suspicion

Bhad Bhabie shared a video of her face on her Instagram Story, on Tuesday, in which she appeared to have two black eyes. While she says the injuries stem from a recent nose job, the post sparked concern from fans about alleged domestic violence. In turn, she reflected on dealing with abuse in previous relationships and clarified that her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, did nothing wrong.

“So swollen,” she wrote, before firing back at backlash for getting a nose job. "‘Y’all it doesn’t matter if you liked my nose before. This is my face. I didn’t like it so I fixed it.” As fans began to theorize that the injuries could be the result of domestic violence, Bhabie clarified in a since-deleted follow-up post: "To make Lv feel a little better bc yall wanna keep trolling yall got this mf arguing with me for sharing my recovery journey and now yall wanna make jokes. He’s not the only one who has put his hands on me. I have only had 3 men I took seriously and all of them put the hands on me. Maybe I am the problem. My ‘ex’ did this to me September 2022.” She added a series of graphic images of different injuries.

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Nose Job Recovery

Bhad Bhabie gets a nose job and apparently people think she getting abused, thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3egYPGKZof — Fiya Files (@FiyaFiles) January 22, 2025

Later, Bhabie hopped on Instagram Live to reveal that Le Vaughn “is upset because y’all trying to make this about him.” She explained that he is "sensitive" and added: "He’s obviously not proud of that time period of our life. He’s not proud of those things that were posted. So, anytime y’all make jokes or anything it just triggers him.”

The latest drama comes after Bhabie previously accused Le Vaughn of alleged physical abuse in July 2024. Regardless, the two have remained together with Bhabie even teasing marriage plans for their future, earlier this month. The two already share one child.