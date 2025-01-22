Bhad Bhabie Shuts Down Domestic Violence Rumors After Nose Job Photos Raise Suspicion

BY Cole Blake 564 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)
Bhad Bhabie is upset with her fans for making assumptions.

Bhad Bhabie shared a video of her face on her Instagram Story, on Tuesday, in which she appeared to have two black eyes. While she says the injuries stem from a recent nose job, the post sparked concern from fans about alleged domestic violence. In turn, she reflected on dealing with abuse in previous relationships and clarified that her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, did nothing wrong.

“So swollen,” she wrote, before firing back at backlash for getting a nose job. "‘Y’all it doesn’t matter if you liked my nose before. This is my face. I didn’t like it so I fixed it.” As fans began to theorize that the injuries could be the result of domestic violence, Bhabie clarified in a since-deleted follow-up post: "To make Lv feel a little better bc yall wanna keep trolling yall got this mf arguing with me for sharing my recovery journey and now yall wanna make jokes. He’s not the only one who has put his hands on me. I have only had 3 men I took seriously and all of them put the hands on me. Maybe I am the problem. My ‘ex’ did this to me September 2022.” She added a series of graphic images of different injuries.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After Fans Comment On Weight Loss

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Nose Job Recovery

Later, Bhabie hopped on Instagram Live to reveal that Le Vaughn “is upset because y’all trying to make this about him.” She explained that he is "sensitive" and added: "He’s obviously not proud of that time period of our life. He’s not proud of those things that were posted. So, anytime y’all make jokes or anything it just triggers him.”

The latest drama comes after Bhabie previously accused Le Vaughn of alleged physical abuse in July 2024. Regardless, the two have remained together with Bhabie even teasing marriage plans for their future, earlier this month. The two already share one child.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Drops Loving Le Vaughn Photo Dump Amid Botched Tattoo Drama

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals Music Bhad Bhabie Defends Decision To Get Nose Job Amid Cancer Battle 814
2018 Bumbershoot Relationships Bhad Bhabie & LeVaughn Are Still Boo’d Up At Daughter's Birthday Amid DV Controversy 1118
JMBLYA Dallas 2019 Relationships Bhad Bhabie Makes It Clear That She's Not Staying With Her Boyfriend After Abuse Claims 3.4K
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet Relationships Bhad Bhabie Pops Out With Her Boyfriend Le Vaughn For First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis 2.8K