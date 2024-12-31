Alabama Barker Reveals The Actual Facts From Her Reported Nicotine-Related Hospitalization

BYZachary Horvath362 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tommy Hilfiger - Front Row &amp; Backstage - September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Alabama Luella Barker and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Apparently, there were a lot of mistakes made by the media.

19-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Alabama Barker, is correcting some reports from yesterday. TMZ initially reported on December 30 that the artist and influencer went to the hospital on her own accord after not feeling right by herself. She went to one in the Los Angeles area after dealing what was said to be a nicotine withdrawal. Alabama Barker has been getting more active into music lately and because of this people close to her were warning her of the nasty effects nicotine has on one's voice.

So, she wound up listening, quitting cold turkey, and has been on her recovery journey for a month now. However, due to her stepping away from vaping in this fashion it really took a harsh toll on her. Luckily, it didn't stop her from celebrating turning 19, sharing a post to her Instagram Story. In it, she took a stunning photo of tons of bouquets and birthday balloons. However, this entire hospitalization story has some plot holes in it, according to Ms. Barker.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Admits She Has A Black Eye But Claims Le Vaughn Isn't Responsible

Fans Are Ready To Move On From Alabama Barker Headlines

According to The Shade Room, the "Vogue" musician hopped on social media once again and addressed what really happened. "Hello everyone," she began. "I just want to clarify that I was not in the hospital this month or last. The situation occurred some time ago, and I was there for about three hours before being discharged."

Alabama continued, "They provided me with a nicotine patch and an inhaler, and that's all." She then left off with an annoyed but somewhat polite request. "Let's please avoid spreading any rumors and focus in moving forward. Thank you." The internet is not reacting too favorably to this news, especially due to her messy involvement in the Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn drama. "We hearing about her name way too much! Wrap this up please 😂" one IG user asks. "Heyyyy boo , we dgaf😘" another bluntly states. We are just happy to hear that Alabama is okay and hopefully she can continue to stay healthy in 2025.

Read More: Draya Michele's Double Standard Take On Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak's Potential Romance Blows Up In Her Face

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...