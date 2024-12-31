Alabama Barker Reveals The Actual Facts From Her Reported Nicotine-Related Hospitalization

Apparently, there were a lot of mistakes made by the media.

19-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Alabama Barker, is correcting some reports from yesterday. TMZ initially reported on December 30 that the artist and influencer went to the hospital on her own accord after not feeling right by herself. She went to one in the Los Angeles area after dealing what was said to be a nicotine withdrawal. Alabama Barker has been getting more active into music lately and because of this people close to her were warning her of the nasty effects nicotine has on one's voice.

So, she wound up listening, quitting cold turkey, and has been on her recovery journey for a month now. However, due to her stepping away from vaping in this fashion it really took a harsh toll on her. Luckily, it didn't stop her from celebrating turning 19, sharing a post to her Instagram Story. In it, she took a stunning photo of tons of bouquets and birthday balloons. However, this entire hospitalization story has some plot holes in it, according to Ms. Barker.

Fans Are Ready To Move On From Alabama Barker Headlines

According to The Shade Room, the "Vogue" musician hopped on social media once again and addressed what really happened. "Hello everyone," she began. "I just want to clarify that I was not in the hospital this month or last. The situation occurred some time ago, and I was there for about three hours before being discharged."