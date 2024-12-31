Alabama Barker, Travis Barker's Daughter, Recently Hospitalized For Nicotine Withdrawl, Quit Vaping A Month Ago

Alabama Barker in hospital after abruptly quitting vaping.

Influencer and Blink 182's Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, was recently taken to a Los Angeles hospital before Christmas Eve after feeling unwell while all alone. She proceeded to call 9-1-1 and was transported to a nearby hospital. The medical scare revealed that the 19-year-old was experiencing nicotine withdrawal after abruptly quitting vaping a month prior. TMZ broke the news on Monday evening (Dec.30).

Sources told TMZ that Alabama quit vaping to focus on her music career. Industry insiders had advised her to drop the habit, warning that vaping could negatively impact her voice. Alabama took the advice to heart and quit cold turkey—but the abrupt change took a toll on her body. According to medical experts, nicotine withdrawal is a common reaction when someone does not gradually quit. Despite the ordeal, Alabama didn’t let the incident overshadow her 19th birthday, which coincided with Christmas Eve. She shared her gratitude on Instagram, posting a photo of birthday balloons and a cascade of flowers sent by loved ones.

Earlier this month, she released her debut rap music video for her track “Vogue,” which features a cameo by her stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian. The video marks a significant milestone in her budding career and showcases her determination to carve her own path in the music world. The music video has accumulated over 800k views on YouTube as of today.