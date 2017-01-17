vaping
- StreetwearDoja Cat Vapes On Met Gala Red Carpet Despite Anna Wintour's No Smoking RuleSome fans are upset to see Doja vaping again after previously cancelling tour dates while recovering from a surgery on her throat.By Hayley Hynes
- TechNew Bill Approved To Increase Age Limit For Vaping & E-Cigarettes To 21Yay or nay?By Aida C.
- Pop CultureCDC Says THC Additive, Vitamin E Acetate, To Blame For Vaping InjuriesVitamin E acetate appears to be the culprit. By Cole Blake
- TechVaping-Related Deaths Linked To THC More Frequently Than NicotineBad news for THC extract enthusiasts.By Aron A.
- TechJUUL No Longer Selling Flavoured E-Cigarettes OnlineJUUL's dropping out on certain online sales. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureVaping Related Deaths In America Rise To 17Vape death toll is rising. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureHydrogen Cyanide Found In Black Market THC CartridgesThis is insane.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Plans On Banning Sale Of Flavoured E-CigarettesThe Trump administration is taking action after health officials reported illnesses tied to e-cigarettes.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMichigan Is Now The First State To Ban Flavoured Nicotine Vape ProductsProtect the kids. By Noah C
- NewsFirst Vaping-Related Death Has Been Reported By The CDCVaping is a serious danger.By Cole Blake
- SocietyVape Pen Explodes & Shatters Teen's Jaw, Knocks Out TeethMaybe Newports are the safer option.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSpirit Airlines Passenger Banned For Life After Getting Caught Vaping In BathroomSpirit Airlines is not playing games with its vaping policies. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTeens Murder Classmate Over Vaping Juice: ReportThe teens attempted to rob him of vape juice.By Aida C.
- MusicMac Miller Became "Lars" The Vaping Trickster On Parody Instagram Account: WatchHis vaping humor will make you smile.By Zaynab
- TVTV Producer Dies After E-Cigarette Explodes & Burns 80% Of His BodyA freak accident leads to an unfortunate death. By David Saric
- ViralIdaho Man Loses 7 Teeth After His Vape Explodes In His FaceThis guy literally almost lost his face while vaping. By Angus Walker