Bonnie Blue Confirms She's Pregnant After 400 Men Challenge

Bonnie Blue says that she is pregnant after having unprotected sex with 400 men for a recent challenge. In a vlog on YouTube, she explained that she's been feeling sick and dealing with migraines. She decided to take a pregnancy test by the end of the video.

“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Blue explained. “Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick.” From there, she took a pregnancy test and decided to show the results on camera. “That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she said.

Speaking with Us Weekly about the situation, she confirmed that she'll be informing the father of the pregnancy. “Which is why I collected DNA samples on the day,” Blue explained. “It was important for me to remember more than just their penis size this time round, so I got their DNA samples and their contact details.”

Is Bonnie Blue Actually Pregnant?

Fans on social media aren't fully buying the pregnancy. "The fact that the 'doctor' is wearing a ski mask tells me all I need to know. This is all a big BS publicity stunt," the top comment on YouTube reads. Another added: "Here are the reasons I don’t believe this… thanks to another commenter for jogging my memory with my own pregnancy… 1) she is doing the ultrasound via her stomach and not vaginally which is best early on in pregnancies 2) he said the size is 2 weeks but you need to miss your period first which is about 5-6 weeks before you can even see them looking like a grain of rice. This is kind of low and I wouldn’t believe it unless she posts her birthing video."

Fellow OnlyFans star Sophie Rain chimed in on the drama in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “I really want to just have a talk with her and tell her she doesn’t have to do all this to make money,” she wrote. “So saddening.”