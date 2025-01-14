Adult Film Star Bonnie Blue Claims World Record After Sleeping With Over 1000 Men In 12 Hours

Bonnie Blue has been all over social media as of late.

Adult Film Star Bonnie Blue is someone who has been attempting to go viral for weeks now. Overall, she and Lily Phillips have become infamous for their sex marathons. For instance, Phillips initially went viral after she had sex with 100 men in a 24-hour time frame. Subsequently, Phillips has been trying to expand that total to 1000. However, it appears as though Bonnie Blue has already beaten her to the punch, or at least so she claims.

In a new post on social media, Bonnie Blue alleges to have slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. She describes the ordeal as "literally just be like a rotating circle." However, there is currently no concrete proof of the encounters and whether or not that many men were actually counted. It is truly unfathomable to think that this is real and that someone would legitimately try to put themselves through all of this. Consequently, there is a lot of skepticism online as it pertains to this "record."

Bonnie Blue Attempts To Go Viral

The adult film industry is one that is truly exploitative, although, with OnlyFans, a lot of creators have been able to take the power back. It seems as though Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips are among those who have figured out how to break through the algorithm and get people interested through morbid curiosity. That said, one can only imagine the psychological consequences of putting yourself through these "challenges." However, in the age of internet clout, anything goes we suppose.