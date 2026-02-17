Latto Trolls Fans With Fake Pregnancy Reveal

Latto trolled her fans by sharing a video of herself rocking a prosthetic baby bump on her Instagram Story, over the weekend. The move came as her followers had been accusing her of hiding a pregnancy for months. In the clip, she rubs her stomach before breaking into laughter.

Regardless of the joke, fans on social media still believe Latto and 21 Savage are expecting. "She learned from Bardi. She's actually pregnant and trying to throw ppl off. Congrats mam!" one user theorized when The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram. Another added: "Last time I played about being pregnant I really was so I don’t play like that no more." One more wrote: "She just want to see how we feel about it first."

Latto & 21 Savage's Relationship

Latto and 21 Savage have been dealing with dating rumors for years, but they only officially confirmed their relationship in 2025. During an interview with TMZ in September, Latto described Savage as "my man." She also collaborated on his song, "POP IT," rapping, "F*cking on this British man / Crib look like the Buckingham."

Pregnancy rumors previously surrounded Latto after she shared a post on Instagram recapping a trip to Japan. When users online theorized that she had a baby bump in the pictures, she clarified in another caption: “Too much wagyu & ramen."