Latto Trolls Fans With Fake Pregnancy Reveal

BY Cole Blake
Latto performs before Lizzo at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville , Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
The pregnancy drama comes after Latto finally confirmed her long-rumored relationship with 21 Savage, last year.

Latto trolled her fans by sharing a video of herself rocking a prosthetic baby bump on her Instagram Story, over the weekend. The move came as her followers had been accusing her of hiding a pregnancy for months. In the clip, she rubs her stomach before breaking into laughter.

Regardless of the joke, fans on social media still believe Latto and 21 Savage are expecting. "She learned from Bardi. She's actually pregnant and trying to throw ppl off. Congrats mam!" one user theorized when The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram. Another added: "Last time I played about being pregnant I really was so I don’t play like that no more." One more wrote: "She just want to see how we feel about it first."

Latto & 21 Savage's Relationship

Latto and 21 Savage have been dealing with dating rumors for years, but they only officially confirmed their relationship in 2025. During an interview with TMZ in September, Latto described Savage as "my man." She also collaborated on his song, "POP IT," rapping, "F*cking on this British man / Crib look like the Buckingham."

Pregnancy rumors previously surrounded Latto after she shared a post on Instagram recapping a trip to Japan. When users online theorized that she had a baby bump in the pictures, she clarified in another caption: “Too much wagyu & ramen."

More recently, 21 Savage went viral on social media for arriving at the Super Bowl alongside Kendall Jenner. In a video of them walking into Levi's Stadium, Savage goes to dramatic lengths to avoid standing next to her. Reacting to the clip on social media, Latto shared a black screen with audio of Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz's iconic song, "Get Low." The song famously contains the lyrics: "To the window, to the wall…" on the chorus.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
