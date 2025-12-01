Latto Fires Back At Woman Claiming To Be Her Estranged Sister

Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto on the court after a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The woman in question claimed that she and Latto share the same father, but that the rapper wants nothing to do with her.

Latto says fans will believe anything about her after a video began circulating on social media of a woman claiming to be her estranged sister. “Y’all believe anything in bold font when it come to me,” Latto wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to her handling of the situation. “Bold font? Girl, they be believing italics, underline, and invisible ink when it’s about you,” one user wrote in support. Another countered: “It keeps you relevant and you don’t check sh*t being said about you. You like it and laugh because it brings you money. True or false, you still don’t check it.”

As for the viral video in question, it shows a woman on TikTok alleging that she and Latto share the same father. "They tryna figure out why Latto don't claim me and sh*t. Y'all guess is as good as mine," she says. "I'm not giving them too much. I'm not spilling too much, but when I do write that book and do that podcast, she's gonna be mad. I'mma give the people what they need to know." From there, she clarified: "Same daddy." She also alleged that Latto doesn't want a relationship with her because she's "the broke sister" in the family.

Latto & 21 Savage's Relationship

The drama with the woman claiming to be her sister isn't the only reason Latto has been in the headlines as of late. Back in October, she dealt with fans spreading a rumor about her and 21 Savage allegedly expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, she wrote that she simply had “Too much wagyu & ramen."

Despite mostly keeping their relationship private, Latto and 21 Savage have been rumored to be dating for years. Speaking with TMZ in September, she finally confirmed the news while referring to him as her "man" as well as her "husband."

