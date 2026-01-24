Fans Think Young Thug Might've Dissed Fivio Foreign For Latto & 21 Savage Spat

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Fans Think Young Thug Dissed Fivio Foreign Latto 21 Savage Spat
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A reported tweet-and-delete from Young Thug led many fans to speculate amid Latto, Fivio Foreign, and 21 Savage's back-and-forth shots.

When Fivio Foreign dissed 21 Savage over his recent "streets" comments and brought up Latto, it didn't take long for 21's purported partner to clap back. However, one new and surprising possible player in this feud is Young Thug, although this speculation comes from an alleged tweet-and-delete.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram and other news pages such as Complex, he allegedly took to Twitter to post and quickly delete a vague and unspecific message on Friday (January 23). "Send his bm info uma [Ima] let my lil bro see what's going.." Thugger allegedly wrote.

This is interesting because of 21 Savage's recent posts about Fivio Foreign. Most recently, he reportedly took to his Instagram Story to repost an alleged clip from Rap about the mother of Fivio's child claiming that he found homosexual topics in his pornographic search history.

Considering Young Thug's support for 21 Savage as of late and Fivio's issues with their "f**k the streets" narrative, this is where fans' speculation landed. But nothing about the alleged tweet-and-delete explicitly links it to the situation, so fans are just trying to look for context and come to their own unfounded conclusions.

Why Are 21 Savage & Fivio Foreign Beefing?

For those unaware, Fivio Foreign dissed Latto and 21 Savage earlier this week, although his beef is really just with the latter. He trashed his current takes on the streets and said he's a fake gangster, which led Savage to clap back with warnings.

Then, the Brooklyn drill MC posted a video of Latto playfully flirting with him during their 2020 XXL Freshman Cypher, which she then responded to online. "Spoiler alert: it was strictly to go viral he never f***ed," she wrote, later adding "and I got more money than u b***h" on her IG Story as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram.

Fivio also posted an old interview clip of the Sugar Honey Iced Tea femcee recalling how he allegedly stood her up on a studio recording sessions. Whether or not Young Thug is really chiming in, this situation is getting messier. We'll see if any of this ends up on wax or it it's strictly online.

