Fivio Foreign Previews Diss Track Amid 21 Savage & Atlanta Beef

21 Savage was not happy at all with Fivio Foreign recently dissing him and his "f**k the streets" messages, even getting his purported boo Latto's support online. As such, it seems like Fivio is ready to capitalize on the moment, as he previewed a new song on social media that sounds more like a diss track.

DJ Akademiks TV caught the clip on Instagram, and none of the bars are too specific. However, the track clearly highlights the context and even seems to take a shot at Atlanta hip-hop as a whole. The Brooklyn drill MC has also taken issue with Young Thug and other rappers in their circle in the past.

Here are some of the standout bars from this snippet: "It's me against that whole f***ing rat pack / I set them up to promote my song, now it's a rat trap / And I was ready for that backlash... / My name stretch far through these States, and I can back that... / Real n***as down 3, but I'ma bring us back... / The only thing the A ever made was cap."

Why Is Fivio Foreign Beefing With 21 Savage?

For those unaware, Fivio Foreign and 21 Savage's beef started when Savage said "f**k the streets" online, leading other Atlanta rappers and beyond like Young Thug to support him. Fivio publicly criticized this narrative on social media as a hypocritical back-pedal that ignores artistic and cultural origins, later calling 21 a fake gangster during a DJ Akademiks interview.

The WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? MC clapped back online with a fiery on-camera rant against the New York lyricist, discrediting his status and success. When Fivio Foreign shared 21 Savage's purported boo Latto online, things got more intense.

Specifically, it was a clip of her 2020 XXL Freshman Cypher with Fivio in which she playfully joked about getting with him, which she later retorted to by defending her purported man. But things may not be done yet, and we're not just talking about the diss track.