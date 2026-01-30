Fivio Foreign Officially Drops 21 Savage & Atlanta Diss Track, "Rap Trap"

Fivio Foreign is one of a few rappers who took strong issue with the "F**k the streets" messages from 21 Savage, even going as far as to trade shots with him online. But this beef is officially on wax... At least, in context. The Brooklyn rapper just dropped his new song "Rap Trap," and it's pretty unmistakeable commentary on 21 and the Atlanta rap scene as a whole.

He already teased this cut before, and all the scathing lines from that preview show up here. "It's me against that whole f***ing rat pack / I set them up to promote my song, now it's a rap trap / And I was ready for that backlash... / My name stretch far through these States, and I can back that... / Real n***as down 3, but I'ma bring us back... / The only thing the A ever made was cap."

In subsequent lines, Fivio goes at trolls, kids hiding behind computers, rappers using streamers for clout, being against snitches, and more. While he never explicitly mentions Savage or makes direct reference to his peers, you can't ignore the context behind this record. Also, that line about "the A" makes the target clear.

Why Did 21 Savage Diss Fivio Foreign?

For those unaware, 21 Savage blasted Fivio Foreign for calling out his "F**k the streets" messages in a recent interview with DJ Akademiks. He went live to diss the New York drill MC for clout-chasing and speaking on the matter without knowing much about it.

The Atlanta spitter got a lot of support from his city's artistic peers concerning this "F**k the streets" campaign. But many other rappers took issue with this move. Fivio Foreign just called 21 Savage out directly and even posted his purported boo Latto amid their feud.

She clapped back at his 2020 XXL Freshman Cypher reminiscing, and he returned fire with an old interview clip speaking on working together. We doubt that will go much further, but it still shocked fans.