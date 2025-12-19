Young Thug Proclaims "F**k The Streets" In Response To 21 Savage

Amid Young Thug, 21 Savage, and other Atlanta rappers squashing beef, fans are still wondering if Gunna and others are part of the plan.

It's still unclear whether or not the beef between Young Thug and Gunna over the latter's YSL RICO plea deal will come to an end. But some fans hope Atlanta's getting closer to "healing" after the former's Twitter message to 21 Savage this afternoon (Friday, December 19).

"F**k the streets @21savage," he wrote. This follows 21 Savage asking Young Thug to forgive Gunna, which caused a lot of debate online. "@gunna @youngthug Yall n***as fix that s**t," 21 wrote. "yall love each other n***a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n***a f**k the streets we ain’t get s**t but trauma from that s**t."

As such, it seems like Thugger agrees. He had responded to the Slaughter Gang CEO by expressing his love for him and saying that he's always been by his side. Still, no updates have emerged at press time suggested that Thug is either going to forgive Wunna or already reached out. Also, there are many others whom he called out that are feeling similarly dismissed, and that's on top of the many spectators who are criticizing their efforts to move on.

21 Savage's Squashed Future Beef

That's because of Young Thug and 21 Savage's perceived hypocrisy on behalf of fans concerning snitching allegations, hip-hop industry loyalties, and street-based authenticity. Folks who are going against their narrative claim that they are just switching up once more and avoiding accountability. But others who support their narrative defended their efforts to take a higher ground, leave street debacles aside, and strive for more unity.

However, in order to fully do that, Young Thug and Gunna would have to reconcile. So until absolutely everyone gets on the same page, folks will still push back. And even then, a full-on hatchet burial would still probably draw a lot of criticism.

Elsewhere, though, 21 Savage is squashing beefs of his own. He recently had a brief Twitter spat with Future that they both quickly apologized for, hopping on FaceTime to hash it out. We'll see what these artists' next steps are to "fix" Atlanta hip-hop, if you subscribe to that necessity.

