MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
Recently, 6ix9ine took to Instagram to accuse his foe 21 Savage of switching up whenever it's convenient for him.

6ix9ine has been at odds with 21 Savage for some time now, and today (December 18), he hopped on Instagram to stoke the flames. He posted a video of himself breaking down various tweets from the UK-born performer, including a plea for Young Thug and Gunna to squash their beef.

"Yall n****s fix that sh*t yall love each other," the tweet reads. "N***a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n***a f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t."

The next tweet 6ix9ine dissected was a message from 21 Savage to streamer xQc. "I told you to your face you did wrong at the party but I never bashed you on the internet," it begins. "Cuz it would of made the city look bad cuz you was putting all the young n****s and that would of f*cked the money up."

6ix9ine & 21 Savage Beef

According to the New York rapper, it seems like 21 switches up whenever it's convenient for him, allowing him to forgive alleged snitches when he sees fit.

"I TALK FACTS!" he captioned his post. "Didn’t I say this for THE PAST 5 years?????? THEY ALL DO THE SAME AND THEN COVER IT UP WHEN ITS IN THERE FAVOR! WHEN ITS CONVENIENT FOR THEM! BUT PEOPLE DONT LIKE FACTSSSSSSSS SO ITS ALWAYS NOOOOOOOO ITS DIFFERENT! BUTTTTTT IM SO HAPPPY NOW YALL SEE THE TRUTH!"

6ix9ine's latest rant comes just days after he called 21 Savage out for being friends with Young Thug. "When I did what I did, it was because people were backstabbing me," he alleged at the time. "No one backstabbed Young Thug for him to snitch."

"So, it's actually worse," he continued. "And the way 21 Savage covered up Young Thug snitching was like, 'That ain't snitching. He's just talking too much.'"

