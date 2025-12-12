21 Savage Shares Conflicted Thoughts On Young Thug & Gunna Beef

21 Savage recently joined the Perspektives With Bank show to talk about his new album What Happened To The Streets? and, well... What happened to the streets. Specifically, the streets of Atlanta, taking some time to comment on the Young Thug and Gunna feud stemming from the YSL RICO trial.
If you need a refresher on that, Thugger is still angry at Wunna for taking a plea deal in the case. This and many other narratives have all been very controversial and divisive within hip-hop in recent years. But for the Slaughter Gang CEO, things are a bit more complicated than one side being in the right.
"The only way that'll be patched up is if Gunna say something to him," he expressed. "Slime ain't do nothing wrong to me in that situation. The only thing I told Slime was, 'This your young n***a, man. You know this young n***a. You know in your heart...' Then I can't say that, neither. I be going back and forth about this s**t. In my heart, I don't feel like he did it to hurt him. But then again, I feel like n***as do do anything to get out sometimes, too."
21 Savage On Young Thug & Gunna Beef
"This is just my opinion," 21 Savage remarked concerning Young Thug and Gunna. "I feel like Gunna was thinking in his head, 'I ain't saying I seen Slime do nothing, I ain't saying no specifics, nothing that I seen nobody do nothing.' [...] I feel like he felt like what he was saying wasn't really snitching in his head. But saying that you seen n***as commit crimes on behalf of YSL, that's bad, bro. No matter your intention to the people, to the world. Or, not to the world. The world switched. At first, they were saying he was wrong, now they're saying he right."
"Gunna called me when he first got out, on my mama," 21 went on. "I ain't even see the video yet. Boom, I see the video. [...] The second time he called, he was telling me to pull up. [...] I'm telling him, 'That s**t look bad, twin.' He like, 'The lawyer tricked me, man. I ain't even know.' [...] Before Gunna even got locked up, he was calling me when they put the s**t that they was out looking for him. I told him, 'Don't keep running, 'cause that's gon' f**k up your chances of getting a bond even more.' [...] 'It's gon' make you look a certain type of way to the public. I believe you that you didn't know what you was doing, but I can't really say that you didn't 'cause you grown.' [...] At the end of the day, Slime should've never been saying certain s**t, broadcasting this s**t to the Internet. Silence speaks louder than anything sometimes. [...] But I do understand a n***a being in their emotions sometimes and moving off of emotions."