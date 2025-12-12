21 Savage Shares Conflicted Thoughts On Young Thug & Gunna Beef

If you need a refresher on that, Thugger is still angry at Wunna for taking a plea deal in the case. This and many other narratives have all been very controversial and divisive within hip-hop in recent years. But for the Slaughter Gang CEO, things are a bit more complicated than one side being in the right.

"The only way that'll be patched up is if Gunna say something to him," he expressed. "Slime ain't do nothing wrong to me in that situation. The only thing I told Slime was, 'This your young n***a, man. You know this young n***a. You know in your heart...' Then I can't say that, neither. I be going back and forth about this s**t. In my heart, I don't feel like he did it to hurt him. But then again, I feel like n***as do do anything to get out sometimes, too."

21 Savage On Young Thug & Gunna Beef

"This is just my opinion," 21 Savage remarked concerning Young Thug and Gunna. "I feel like Gunna was thinking in his head, 'I ain't saying I seen Slime do nothing, I ain't saying no specifics, nothing that I seen nobody do nothing.' [...] I feel like he felt like what he was saying wasn't really snitching in his head. But saying that you seen n***as commit crimes on behalf of YSL, that's bad, bro. No matter your intention to the people, to the world. Or, not to the world. The world switched. At first, they were saying he was wrong, now they're saying he right."