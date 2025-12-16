6ix9ine called out 21 Savage during a recent livestream with Jack Doherty, accusing him of being hypocritical for his friendship with Young Thug. 21 previously criticized 6ix9ine for cooperating with authorities in the Nine Trey Gangsters trial.

"When I did what I did, it was because people were backstabbing me. No one backstabbed Young Thug for him to snitch," 6ix9ine argued, referencing a clip of Thug speaking about Peewee Roscoe that resurfaced earlier this year. "So, it's actually worse. And the way 21 Savage covered up Young Thug snitching was like, 'That ain't snitching. He's just talking too much.' They literally tell you in the beginning of an interrogation, you have the right to remain silent... right then and there, they give you a chance to just shut the f*ck up. Now you say, 'I was trying to throw them off.' That's not your job. That's what lawyers get paid for."

As the clip has been circulating on X (formerly Twitter), fans have been having mixed reactions to 6ix9ine's argument. "Thug ain’t put nobody in prison, if you watch the whole interrogation video and listen he didn’t give no type of info they could use against Roscoe, everything he said in the interrogation is info the detectives already knew," one user wrote. Another added: "I Hate This Dude Frfr .. Mad He Even Got A Platform it’s all you lame n****s fault."

21 Savage 6ix9ine Beef

21 Savage originally called out 6ix9ine during an interview on Perspektives With Bank, last week. "The rat boy who was wearing lace fronts and s**t," Savage said, referring to the controversial rapper. "The n***a who told in New York, man, who told on all them n***as in New York, the Mexican, the Internet took his s**t down. He can't go. Ain't no gas in the car, n***a, what you mean he just stopped?"