Young Thug Seemingly Shades Gunna For "Acting Like The Victim"

BY Cole Blake 809 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug's new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Young Thug has been upset with Gunna ever since he got out of jail for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022.

Young Thug appeared to take a shot at Gunna on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, after the Last Wun rapper shared a candid message about keeping a "good heart" on Instagram. "N***a acting like he the victim, lol,” Thug seemingly responded to the post.

While announcing his arrival on the West Coast for his ongoing tour, Gunna shared the following statement: "The real flex is keeping a good heart when life keeps giving you reasons not to. When you been lied to, used, switched up on, and counted out… but you still show love. You still got loyalty in you. Still show up for people, even when nobody showed up for you. That's rare. That's powerful. Cause this world will test you, drain you, and try to turn you cold… and if you still moving with good intention after everything you been through, you got the kind of heart they can't find twice."

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Young Thug has been at odds with Gunna since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022, as Thug remained behind bars. They've had a complicated relationship as of late, with Thug surprisingly removing his Gunna diss from his feature on Lil Baby's new album, The Leaks. “Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he originally rapped on the song when it leaked in August.

While appearing on the Its Up There podcast in September, Thug revealed that he doesn't expect to make amends with his former collaborator. "I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," he explained at the time. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

