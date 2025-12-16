Young Thug Seemingly Shades Gunna For "Acting Like The Victim"

Young Thug appeared to take a shot at Gunna on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, after the Last Wun rapper shared a candid message about keeping a "good heart" on Instagram. "N***a acting like he the victim, lol,” Thug seemingly responded to the post.

While announcing his arrival on the West Coast for his ongoing tour, Gunna shared the following statement: "The real flex is keeping a good heart when life keeps giving you reasons not to. When you been lied to, used, switched up on, and counted out… but you still show love. You still got loyalty in you. Still show up for people, even when nobody showed up for you. That's rare. That's powerful. Cause this world will test you, drain you, and try to turn you cold… and if you still moving with good intention after everything you been through, you got the kind of heart they can't find twice."

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Young Thug has been at odds with Gunna since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022, as Thug remained behind bars. They've had a complicated relationship as of late, with Thug surprisingly removing his Gunna diss from his feature on Lil Baby's new album, The Leaks. “Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he originally rapped on the song when it leaked in August.