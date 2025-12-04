GloRilla Reveals Where She & Young Thug Stand After Jail Call Diss

In September of this year, a few of Young Thug's jail phone calls leaked online, exposing him for bashing several of his peers. One of these peers was GloRilla, whose appearance he dissed during a conversation with his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

“That b*tch ugly as f**k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b**ch ain’t nothing,” he declared at the time. “Long a** bullsh** a** wig, skinny sh**, God damn big a** head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That sh*t ain’t nothing.”

Shortly after the jail call surfaced, Glo responded with a simple tweet. “Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she wrote. Eventually, Young Thug apologized, claiming that he didn't really mean what he said and that he was just struggling behind bars.

“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did," he tweeted. "I’m sorry to u twin.”

Young Thug Jail Calls

During a recent interview with Complex's Jordan Rose, GloRilla was asked whether or not she's spoken to Young Thug since all of this went down. According to her, she has. While many would find it hard to let the series of insults slide, she says that the two of them are on good terms now, as she didn't take any of them too seriously.

"Nah, we cool," she confirmed. "It was a funny conversation. You know, I don't take a lot of stuff too serious. I joke."