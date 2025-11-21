GloRilla Says She Will Be Making An R&B Album

GloRilla wants to switch things up. The Memphis rapper surprised fans this week when she tweeted that she "will be doing [an] R&B album." She didn’t say whether the project will be the follow-up to her 2024 debut Glorious, but the announcement alone was enough to spark excitement, and a little surprise, across social media.

Fans had a lot to say about her announcement, and most of the reactions were playful. Many joked about what an R&B era from Glo would sound like, remixing classic song titles using her signature accent. “Durngerously in Lurve finna go so crazy,” one person commented. Another joked, “Okay but… who’s gonna sing the R&B?” Although Glorilla isn't necessarily known for her soulful vocals, she has dipped her toe into a few R&B collaborations in the past.

For example, she's teamed up with Kehlani for "Xmas Time," and T-Pain on "I Luv Her." Also, some would argue that her 2024 track "Rain Down On Me" featuring Kirk Franklin could qualify. Furthermore, it did earn her a BET Award for Best Inspirational Award.

GloRilla's Next Project Could Be R&B Focused

As for her next album, GloRilla revealed in a past interview that she’s taking her time. Speaking to XXL, she explained how focused she is on perfecting her sophomore project. “I have a lot of good mursic, but I want it to be perfected to where I want it,” she said. She also shared that she purposely slowed down this year to reset creatively. “That’s why I gave this year a rest… to get all the way in the mode.”

Fans now want to know: will GloRilla’s next era be a full R&B pivot? Or will she mix her signature gritty style with something more emotional? Glo hasn’t shared details yet, but she’s always been vocal about her love for R&B. And if her rap career is any indication, she’s not afraid to take risks or try something unexpected.

Moreover, this soft announcement comes at a big moment in Glo’s career. She's been facing a lot of wins, including scoring three major nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards: Best Rap Album for Glorious, Best Rap Song for “TGIF,” and another Best Rap Song nomination for “Sticky.”

You can catch GloRilla at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards when they air live from the Crypto.com Arena on February 1, 2026. With three nominations and a potential new musical direction on the horizon, it’s shaping up to be a huge year for her.