It goes without saying that Young Thug and Gunna's relationship is complicated. The two of them were close friends and collaborators up until 2022, when they were both arrested in Georgia as part of a major RICO indictment. Gunna was released just a few months later after accepting a plea deal. Young Thug, on the other hand, stayed behind bars until last October.

This led to theories that Gunna might have turned his back on his co-defendants, which he denies. Regardless, the rumors persist, though Young Thug kept fairly quiet on the matter until a few weeks ago. According to him, he still has love for Gunna, but their relationship will never be what it once was.

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," he said on the Its Up There podcast in September. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together. I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

One person who appears to still have Gunna's back despite the alleged snitching scandal is Young Thug's father, Jeffrey Williams Sr. Recently, he even came out to support the rapper at his sold-out show in Atlanta, as seen in photos shared by @Gunnadaily4ever on Twitter/X.

This is far from the first time Williams Sr. has shown love to Gunna despite the snitching rumors. During an interview in 2023, he insisted that he hadn't done anything to hurt his son's case. In 2024, he made an appearance in his "One Of Wun" music video.