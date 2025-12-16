Young Thug’s Father Shows Support For Gunna At Sold-Out Atlanta Show

BY Caroline Fisher 335 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Father Gunna Atlanta Hip Hop News
Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Gunna aka Sergio Kitchens attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug's father continues to show love to Gunna despite ongoing rumors that he snitched on his son in the YSL RICO case.

It goes without saying that Young Thug and Gunna's relationship is complicated. The two of them were close friends and collaborators up until 2022, when they were both arrested in Georgia as part of a major RICO indictment. Gunna was released just a few months later after accepting a plea deal. Young Thug, on the other hand, stayed behind bars until last October.

This led to theories that Gunna might have turned his back on his co-defendants, which he denies. Regardless, the rumors persist, though Young Thug kept fairly quiet on the matter until a few weeks ago. According to him, he still has love for Gunna, but their relationship will never be what it once was.

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," he said on the Its Up There podcast in September. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together. I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

Read More: Young Thug Seemingly Shades Gunna For "Acting Like The Victim"

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

One person who appears to still have Gunna's back despite the alleged snitching scandal is Young Thug's father, Jeffrey Williams Sr. Recently, he even came out to support the rapper at his sold-out show in Atlanta, as seen in photos shared by @Gunnadaily4ever on Twitter/X.

This is far from the first time Williams Sr. has shown love to Gunna despite the snitching rumors. During an interview in 2023, he insisted that he hadn't done anything to hurt his son's case. In 2024, he made an appearance in his "One Of Wun" music video.

That same year, he attended another one of Gunna's performances in Atlanta, showing off his moves in the crowd.

Read More: Young Thug's Sister Shades Interviewers For Not Asking About His Family Grief

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK Music Young Thug Seemingly Shades Gunna For "Acting Like The Victim" 790
Gunna Push Back Snitching Allegations Hip Hop News Music Gunna Continues To Push Back Against Young Thug Snitching Allegations 2.4K
Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss Lil Baby Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss From Lil Baby Collab 3.8K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Music Young Thug Still Has Love For Gunna But There's A Catch 1.7K
Comments 0