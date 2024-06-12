Young Thug's Dad Turns Up At Gunna Show: Watch

Onyx Mondays Hosted by Young Thug
Atlanta, GA - MAY 17: Young Thug and Gunna attend Onyx Monday Nights hosted by Young Thug at Onyx Nightclub on May 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Jeffery Williams Sr. still supports Gunna, despite what critics have to say about it.

Amid the relentless "snitching" allegations that have plagued Gunna for months, Young Thug's father Jeffery Williams Sr., always seemed to have had his back. The rapper took a plea deal at the end of 2022 after getting arrested on RICO charges along with 27 other alleged YSL members, including Young Thug. He was released shortly after and immediately hit with speculation that he had turned his back on his co-defendants. He denies this, but regardless, the debacle has left a lasting mark on his reputation.

During an interview with Infamous Sylvia in September of last year, Williams Sr. came to Gunna's defense. He insisted that he hadn't done anything that would harm his son's case. "I love Gunna," he admitted at the time, though it did little to quell the controversy. Now, however, he's stepped out yet again to show his love for the rapper.

Jeffery Williams Sr. Lives His Best Life At Gunna Show

This time, it was through an appearance at one of his recent performances in Atlanta. In a new clip making its rounds online, Williams Sr. is seen turning up to Gunna's 2021 collaborative track with his son, "Ski." He didn't hold back either, putting his dance moves on full display as the rest of the crowd egged him on. Clearly, despite what haters have to say about it, Young Thug's dad is still rocking with Gunna.

This appears to support the claims Gunna made during an interview with XXL earlier this year. When asked about his relationship with Young Thug and whether or not it's changed, he insisted that they're on the same terms they've always been on. “It's the same. It's love, always," he told the outlet. What do you think of Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams Sr., having the time of his life during Gunna's recent performance in Atlanta? Can you blame him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

