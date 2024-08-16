Gunna Celebrates Young Thug’s Birthday Amid YSL RICO Trial

Young Thug turns 33 today.

It goes without saying that Young Thug and Gunna have been through a lot together. Aside from teaming up for various collaborations, they were also both arrested as part of a 56-count RICO case in May of 2022. Young Thug remains behind bars, and his trial is currently underway, whereas Gunna got out in December of that year after accepting a plea deal.

This led to rumors that he "snitched" on his codefendants, though he denies this. Social media users continue to accuse him of being a rat anyway, but Gunna hasn't let that stop him from putting their friendship on full display. Earlier today, for example, he took to his Instagram Story to share some old photos of the two of them together in honor of Young Thug's 33rd birthday.

Gunna Shows Love To Young Thug

While fans are glad to see Gunna showing love to Young Thug amid the latter's longwinded legal battle, this doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. He frequently calls for his release on social media, at his shows, and more. He even featured Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams Sr., in the "One Of Wun" music video he released this month. Williams Sr. has previously said that Gunna hasn't done anything to hurt his son's case, despite critics' speculation. Moreover, in a chat with XXL in April, Gunna claimed that their friendship hadn't changed as a result of the plea deal. "It’s the same," he told the outlet. "It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship."