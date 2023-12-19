Gunna Shows Support For Young Thug During "Hot" Performance In Dubai

While Young Thug awaits his RICO trial to resume in the new year, Gunna is exploring the world. It’s been over a year since the Drip Or Drown rapper was released after accepting an Alford Plea. We’ve heard very little from Thug’s corner about his thoughts about his protegé. Still, Gunna has continuously expressed his support for the Slime Season artist. Recently, he took to the stage in Dubai where he performed “fukumean” and several other anthems while declaring “Free Jeffrey.”

Although Gunna came through in support of his latest album, a gift & a curse, he delivered some of his biggest pre-arrest hits. During “Hot,” his collaboration with Young Thug, a massive sign that called for the Punk rapper’s popped up on the screen behind Gunna. It undoubtedly earned plenty of applause from the audience. However, some fans felt a type of way. There’s still the narrative that Gunna ratted on his co-defendant to regain his freedom.

Gunna Takes On Dubai

Gunna’s recent performance in Dubai remains one of the few times he’s hit the stage since coming home. Following the release of his latest album, Gunna performed a pair of shows in Los Angeles and New York. Both performances proved that his grip on the culture hasn’t waned. Fans showed out for him, quickly revealing that none of the allegations against him have deterred people from listening to his music. Still, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be touching the stage in Atlanta soon. Perhaps, we’ll have to wait to see how the YSL trial pans out first.

Speaking of the YSL trial, Young Thug’s attorney recently opened a "motion to dismiss" appeal. Ultimately, Thug’s attorney, Brian Steele, followed through with his promise to try and get the case dismissed. The judge previously denied the possibility of dismissing the case. However, if the appeal proves to be successful, we might see Young Thug come home soon. Check out Gunna’s performance in Dubai above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

