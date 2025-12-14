Young Thug's Sister Shades Interviewers For Not Asking About His Family Grief

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 169 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Sister Interviewers Nos Asking Family Grief Hip Hop News
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug (L) and Camila Cabello perform “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug's sister Angela Grier died while he was in jail, whereas LaKevia Jackson, his son's mother, was killed right before his arrest.

Young Thug has been through a lot in the past few years, although fans of his music mostly focus on certain parts of the story above others. Whether it's Atlanta hip-hop tensions, his snitching allegations, his jail call leaks, his music, or his YSL RICO case, they had a lot to talk about. But Thugger's sister Dora Williams, professionally known as HiDoraah, thinks his recent press run represented a missed opportunity for his interviewers.

While she didn't name any names, she took to Twitter to generally call out media figures for not going deep enough in their questions. More specifically, Dora criticized how supposedly none of them asked about the family grief he experienced both in prison and right before his bid.

"To every interviewer that interviewed my brother," she wrote on Sunday (December 14). "Not one of y’all asked him how he’s doing with coping the lost of his babymama and his sister during jail time. It was all about content."

Young Thug's sister Angela Grier passed away while he was behind bars in March of 2023. The court allowed him to leave jail to attend her funeral the following month.

LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed in March of 2022, just a few months before his arrest. She shared a son with Thug.

Read More: GloRilla Reveals Where She & Young Thug Stand After Jail Call Diss

Young Thug's Family

The Atlanta rapper hasn't really spoken on these family deaths since they occurred, whether in interviews or on solo platforms. Throughout his hardships in recent years, though, his family has always stood by him. Fellow sister Dolly White has also advocated a lot on her brother's behalf, whether it's clearing up fake news, speaking to Atlanta dynamics, or calling out criticisms of the trial back when it was still underway.

With all this in mind, we will see if a future Thugger interviewer takes Dora Williams' words into account, or if he himself speaks on this matter. Of course, no one's saying he has to if he doesn't want to, as it's a very personal and private process.

Meanwhile, Young Thug is still a hot conversation topic, especially amid new releases from ATL MCs like 21 Savage. 21 recently shared his thoughts on Thug's Gunna beef, revealing some conflicting emotions.

Read More: 21 Savage Reveals How He Helped Young Thug & YFN Lucci End Their Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Producer Wheezy's Birthday Party Gossip Woman's Young Thug Tribute Sparks Relationship Rumors As Fans Tag Mariah The Scientist 5.6K
Young Thug Leaked Calls Lil Baby Lil Durk Gunna Fake Music Young Thug's Leaked Calls To Lil Baby & Lil Durk To Diss Gunna Are Fake, His Sister Says 7.6K
Entertainment: 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Music Young Thug’s Sister Provides Exciting Update On Rapper’s New Music 1.6K
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event Music Young Thug's Explosive & Emotional Big Bank Interview: 5 Key Takeaways 4.2K
Comments 0