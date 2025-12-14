Young Thug's Sister Shades Interviewers For Not Asking About His Family Grief

Young Thug has been through a lot in the past few years, although fans of his music mostly focus on certain parts of the story above others. Whether it's Atlanta hip-hop tensions, his snitching allegations, his jail call leaks, his music, or his YSL RICO case, they had a lot to talk about. But Thugger's sister Dora Williams, professionally known as HiDoraah, thinks his recent press run represented a missed opportunity for his interviewers.

While she didn't name any names, she took to Twitter to generally call out media figures for not going deep enough in their questions. More specifically, Dora criticized how supposedly none of them asked about the family grief he experienced both in prison and right before his bid.

"To every interviewer that interviewed my brother," she wrote on Sunday (December 14). "Not one of y’all asked him how he’s doing with coping the lost of his babymama and his sister during jail time. It was all about content."

Young Thug's sister Angela Grier passed away while he was behind bars in March of 2023. The court allowed him to leave jail to attend her funeral the following month.

LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed in March of 2022, just a few months before his arrest. She shared a son with Thug.

Young Thug's Family

The Atlanta rapper hasn't really spoken on these family deaths since they occurred, whether in interviews or on solo platforms. Throughout his hardships in recent years, though, his family has always stood by him. Fellow sister Dolly White has also advocated a lot on her brother's behalf, whether it's clearing up fake news, speaking to Atlanta dynamics, or calling out criticisms of the trial back when it was still underway.