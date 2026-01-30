Brittany Renner Calls Out Kevin Gates For Claiming They're Still Friends

Brittany Renner has had a long relationship history that is the subject of scrutiny for many fans, and one of her most recent romances was with Kevin Gates. The two got married but got a divorce just 52 days later, and this came up during his recent interview with Shannon Sharpe for Club Shay Shay, the sports commentator's podcast.

During the conversation, the Louisiana MC said that they're still friends and that they've known each other and been friendly since 2014. "That was a beautiful situation," he remarked. "That's why when people asked me, I said, 'Who I love, I don't discuss.' 'Cause she always spoke life into me and tried to empower me and all that. But we both were just going through so much at the time that it just wasn't in alignment at that time. But we learned what we needed to learn. And we moved on. Beautiful. Right after, it was in the media, like, 'Kevin Gates was only married for 52 days.' It's cool, I ain't tripping. I knew after 52 days. No, [we didn't start out too strong], we had already been knew each other. I been knowing Brittany, that's my dog."

However, Brittany Renner's version of the Kevin Gates story is different. As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, she took to her Instagram Story to call Gates out for allegedly lying. "We are not friends, and I did not know you in 2014," Renner wrote. "Selective memory paired with a wide mouth will not be tolerated. Since you're going to speak on me, understand that I now have the floor as well. Tune in to my Patreon [hourglass emoji] @facetsoflifewithbrittanyrenner."

Is Kevin Gates Married?

Kevin Gates also got a divorce from Dreka last year, so he's fully single now in the legal sense. However, he does have a new partner whose age gap caused debate.