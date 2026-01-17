Kevin Gates Levies Stealing Accusations Against Dreka Gates' Neglect Claims

BY Zachary Horvath
Kevin Gates Only The Generals Tour - New Orleans, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Kevin Gates performs during his Only The Generals Tour at UNO Lakefront Arena on November 04, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates have been butting heads legally for the last several months, and the former is dropping some heavy allegations.

Kevin Gates is coming forward and attaching some major allegations to his estranged wife, Dreka Gates. Taking to his Instagram per Complex, the Louisiana rapper accuses her and her family of stealing tons of money from him. He claims that after he stopped giving them financial aid, that's when Dreka filed for divorce.

But that's not all. The 39-year-old also alleges that the mother of two of his children was having an affair with a personal trainer. Dreka denied these claims already last May, but he's calling cap on her story. Lastly, Kevin challenges her "deadbeat daddy" narrative by claiming that he's gone nowhere despite her alleged cheating scandal.

He says, "Aye Drek, I challenge you to tell people that we had an Islamic marriage... That my children [have] lived with me for the past two years. I challenge you to tell people that you didn't file for divorce, or whatever you call divorce, until I stopped giving you money because you and your family had been stealing from me the whole time."

Gates adds that he was still being a responsible parent and partner even "while you were with that n****." He demands, "Tell 'em that. Tell 'em I've been gone since 2020," suggesting they've been separated much longer that what Dreka stated in her divorce filing.

"Tell 'em the truth. Because you are a goddess. You're just a goddess of manipulation and darkness," he concludes.

Dreka Gates Files For Divorce From Kevin Gates

Speaking of Dreka's documents, she sent them in on July 30, 2025, citing their split began on the 10th. The former couple had been together for years, with their marriage lasting nearly a decade.

Dreka Gates is seeking child and spousal support. Back in October, it was reported that she was pursuing $27,000 for the kids and over $46,000 for the latter. However, per Kevin's comments above, he said then and still holds to this day that their marriage wasn't legally binding.

