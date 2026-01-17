Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates have been butting heads legally for the last several months, and the former is dropping some heavy allegations.

He says, "Aye Drek, I challenge you to tell people that we had an Islamic marriage... That my children [have] lived with me for the past two years. I challenge you to tell people that you didn't file for divorce, or whatever you call divorce, until I stopped giving you money because you and your family had been stealing from me the whole time."

But that's not all. The 39-year-old also alleges that the mother of two of his children was having an affair with a personal trainer. Dreka denied these claims already last May, but he's calling cap on her story. Lastly, Kevin challenges her "deadbeat daddy" narrative by claiming that he's gone nowhere despite her alleged cheating scandal.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.