Kevin Gates’ Girlfriend Claims He Turned Her Straight

Kevin Gates is one rapper who never fails to make headlines for his love life. He's been in a handful of controversial relationships over the past few months, and currently, he's dating Jelenny Tejada. According to them, their relationship didn't begin as one might expect. Apparently, Tejada used to be a lesbian until Gates changed her mind.

The couple made the interesting revelation during a recent conversation with N3on, as captured by No Jumper. "I used to be gay and then he turned me straight," Tejada explained. Of course, this has earned mixed reactions from social media users. Most agree, however, that their love for each other is what truly matters.

Gates' relationship with Tejada follows his fling with Brittany Renner. The two of them first confirmed their relationship in March of last year and decided to tie the knot a few months later.

Kevin Gates Divorce

"His name echoes in every chamber of my heart," Renner said of Gates at the season 12 premiere of Basketball Wives. "It's hard to describe a love like that. All I can say is that I'm with the person that I quite literally dreamed of. And to be able to just wake up next to him and spend time with him – even to have him here behind me, it's like, so surreal."

Sadly, their marriage didn't last long. In June, Renner announced their decision to go their separate ways for good.

Gates' latest relationship also follows his marriage to Dreka, who officially filed for divorce in July. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, also accusing him of no longer providing for her or their kids financially. He fired back earlier this month, accusing her of stealing from him.

"Aye Drek, I challenge you to tell people that we had an Islamic marriage," he began. "That my children [have] lived with me for the past two years. I challenge you to tell people that you didn't file for divorce, or whatever you call divorce, until I stopped giving you money because you and your family had been stealing from me the whole time."