Young Thug Randomly Changes His Instagram Profile Picture To Kevin Gates Sucking Toes

BY Zachary Horvath
young thug
Feb 1, 2017; London, England, UK; Jeffery Lamar Williams aka "Young Thug" in concert at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Isaac/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Kevin Gates attends 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug has stirred up controversy as of late for his co-sign of the "f the streets" movement, but this latest move just has fans confused.

Outside of joining the "f the streets" movement, Young Thug has been doing his own thing since releasing UY SCUTI in September. However, the Atlanta rapper is drawing some attention to himself after making a peculiar move on his Instagram account.

As caught by his fans, Thugger decided to change his profile picture to a photo of fellow MC Kevin Gates. However, it's not a normal picture by any means. In fact, it couldn't be further from regular.

Screenshot_8-1-2026_115916_www.instagram.com
Image via Young Thug on Instagram

As you can see, it's of the Louisiana native sticking his tongue in between a woman's toes. Fans cannot believe their eyes with Thug's biggest fan account, Thugger Daily, warning everyone to steer clear of his page.

"Man don't go look at Young Thug's new Instagram profile pic," the page says per Bars.

However, folks' curiosity got the best of them. "Why did [he] put this as his profile pic on Instagram [loudly crying emoji]," one user writes.

"Shoulda listened to you man... I didn't need to see that [loudly crying emoji]," another admits. A third replies, "I really need to start minding my business [wilted flower emoji]."

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Gates or Thug decides to explain themselves.

Young Thug Receiving Seized Property Back
Young Thug &amp; Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Young Thug performs onstage during his Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends A Benefit concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In other news, Young Thug secured a nice legal win stemming from his RICO case. After his arrest, he had a lot of luxury items and money seized.

Not too long after he returned from the multi-year trial, it was expected that he would have these things returned. Around $150,000 in cash, cars, and jewelry were among the belongings he was due to have back.

However, that process hasn't been smooth. But as of today, we have learned that Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker approved the MC's motion to dismiss an appeal from the state that would have tried to deny his possessions being returned.

Now, the state of Georgia must give those seized things back to him by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 9.

