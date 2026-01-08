Outside of joining the "f the streets" movement, Young Thug has been doing his own thing since releasing UY SCUTI in September. However, the Atlanta rapper is drawing some attention to himself after making a peculiar move on his Instagram account.
As caught by his fans, Thugger decided to change his profile picture to a photo of fellow MC Kevin Gates. However, it's not a normal picture by any means. In fact, it couldn't be further from regular.
As you can see, it's of the Louisiana native sticking his tongue in between a woman's toes. Fans cannot believe their eyes with Thug's biggest fan account, Thugger Daily, warning everyone to steer clear of his page.
"Man don't go look at Young Thug's new Instagram profile pic," the page says per Bars.
However, folks' curiosity got the best of them. "Why did [he] put this as his profile pic on Instagram [loudly crying emoji]," one user writes.
"Shoulda listened to you man... I didn't need to see that [loudly crying emoji]," another admits. A third replies, "I really need to start minding my business [wilted flower emoji]."
It will be interesting to see if Kevin Gates or Thug decides to explain themselves.
Young Thug Receiving Seized Property Back
In other news, Young Thug secured a nice legal win stemming from his RICO case. After his arrest, he had a lot of luxury items and money seized.
Not too long after he returned from the multi-year trial, it was expected that he would have these things returned. Around $150,000 in cash, cars, and jewelry were among the belongings he was due to have back.
However, that process hasn't been smooth. But as of today, we have learned that Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker approved the MC's motion to dismiss an appeal from the state that would have tried to deny his possessions being returned.
Now, the state of Georgia must give those seized things back to him by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 9.