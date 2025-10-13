Photos Of Young Thug Meeting Fans At Georgia State University's Homecoming Go Viral

Young Thug Live From Atlanta
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Rapper Young Thug performs During Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug has been back in Atlanta frequently as of late since the trial, with one of his appearances being outside the Fulton courthouse.

The Atlanta rap world is not in the healthiest of spots right now due to the stuff swirling around Young Thug. Of course, we are referencing the comments he made about a dozen plus MCs during his two-year stint in jail. Moreover, the snitching allegations that he helped put on Gunna are now plaguing him.

But he's been trying to make up for his mistakes by apologizing and giving back to his local community. In late September, Young Thug put on a mini concert outside of the Fulton County courthouse where his record-breaking RICO trial took place.

He's continued his acts of service into this month as well, showing up to the Georgia State University football game. It happened to be their homecoming match as evidenced by this photo of him flicking up with the "Blue & White Royalty."

But while it is a dope picture, fans in the No Jumper comments section can't help but notice Thugger's physical appearance. After being behind bars for so long, the YSL MC put on some noticeable weight. However, he's seemingly getting back to his old physique.

Folks are a little lost though, especially with it being less than a year since he's been back.

Young Thug UY SCUTI Tour

As a result, some are convinced that this is actually an older photo. "Thugs belly is huge now. This is definitely old," one netizen comments. But others claim they did see the hitmaker there this weekend. "Nah he was at college park festival yesterday with the same suit on."

Past photo or not, it's good to see that Thug is doing what he can to give back.

That also includes him getting back to work consistently with his ATL brethren. During a stream with Adin Ross, Young Thug revealed that he will be taking UY SCUTI on the road next year, along with some special guests.

One of them is Quavo. "I'm going on tour to begin the next year. I'm gonna take a few people. Quavo, that's one person that's going on it." Speaking of the former Migo, he was also caught recording new music in the studio with him, which caused some to get angry since Offset and Gunna are the hottest duo in town right now.

