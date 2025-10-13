Young Thug & Quavo's Link-Up After Tour Tease Draws Harsh Reactions

Machine Gun Kelly And Young Thug Perform At The Hollywood Palladium
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Quavo of Migos and Young Thug perform at Hollywood Palladium on November 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Following the jail call leaks, fans have speculated about are Young Thug's "rap buddies" are these days. It seems Quavo's one of the few.

Right now, a majority of the community is still looking at Young Thug differently following the jail call leaks. But there is still a handful showing their loyalty. We have learned one of them is Quavo in recent days after the YSL boss revealed he'd be bringing him on the UY SCUTI tour.

"I'm going on tour to begin the next year. I'm gonna take a few people," he said during his livestream/interview with Adin Ross. "Quavo, that's one person that's going on it." It makes sense, especially considering they collaborated on "Spider or Jeffery."

But it seems them being buddy-buddy is rubbing folks online the wrong way. In a post caught by The Shade Room, Thugger shared a quick clip of him and the former Migos rapper seemingly cooking up some more music in the studio.

"@quavohuncho," the video's caption read. But even though something like this would usually get fans excited, its instead being met with harsh feedback. "Sooo GUNNA WORKING WITH SET AND THIS IS YOUR LINK UP?" one user types.

This seems to be the main issue people have with Thug in this case. "Yep. The way how Gunna and Offset have gotten close… Of course these sissies wanna be them now," another adds.

Young Thug UY SCUTI Sales

"Meanwhile back at the real studio is Gunna & Offset." "Music Wise.. Gunna Offset >>>>>> Whoopty Doo and Don Quavious." Of course, no one truly knows if Young Thug is just doing this to get back at Gunna.

But it does bring an interesting, debate-worthy perspective to the forefront. Could we be looking at a future beef between these pairings?

That is at least a question, even though Offset recently dispelled any theories that there's any sort of tension with Quavo. "It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that. We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me."

But we will just have to wait and see what comes of this clip.

In other Thugger news, he did underwhelm a bit with his Hot 200 debut with UY SCUTI. Projections were pretty on target as the album landed at number six with 52K units, 13K of them being physical.

