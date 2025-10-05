Young Thug Underwhelms With Official "UY SCUTI" Billboard Debut

Young Thug has a lot to be proud of with his new album UY SCUTI. He finally delivered a completely new LP after the YSL RICO case, has reflected on a lot of drama and hardship, took accountability, and found a lot of financial success with the project. However, in the world of high standards and constant comparisons within music discourse, the numbers have caused a lot of debate.

Billboard just reported that the record's first week sales and its debut on their 200 albums chart are finally, officially in. Earlier projections for Young Thug's UY SCUTI suggested a number six debut with 54K album-equivalent units, with even earlier ones undershooting (number seven with 48K). It turns out that this was almost perfectly accurate.

Per the publication, UY SCUTI debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 chart with 52K units, 13K of those being full album sales like physical and digital copies. The highest debut on the charts this week was the new Doja Cat album Vie, which landed at number four. For those curious, KPop Demon Hunters topped the charts once again.

Young Thug UY SCUTI

Back to Thugger, though, UY SCUTI marks his ninth top ten album on the Billboard 200 chart. It emerged in the form of various box sets, deluxe editions (such as Young Thug's UY SCUTI (Supernova Edition) on streaming), and digital editions with bonus tracks.

While the Atlanta artists has never had the biggest numbers, the divisive critical reception to this new album – plus all of Thug's drama in its lead-up – make this particular Billboard debut look more dire. To call it unsuccessful would be disingenuous and inaccurate, but that's sadly how sales talks go sometimes. However, many fans loved Supernova, which was the more important matter to attend to.