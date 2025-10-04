Young Thug Fares Better In Updated "UY SCUTI" First Week Sales Projections

Young Thug reflected on a lot on his new album UY SCUTI and its accompanying press run, and that wasn't the only reason the LP caused such a stir online. Debates about its controversial and provocative artistic choices – particularly around race – dominated the timeline, as well as discussions on the project's quality and whether or not he "fell off."

All of these aspects and many more forms of engagement translated to disappointing first week sales projections for Young Thug and his new album UY SCUTI. Despite this firestorm, initial projections suggested a number seven debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 48K album-equivalent units sold in its first week. While Thugger's never been a massive commercial artist when it comes to first week sales, many fans still found this underwhelming.

Fortunately, it seems like UY SCUTI will actually sell more... But it's not a huge difference. Updated first week sales projections for the record point to 54K album-equivalent units sold for a number six Billboard 200 debut. Per HITS Daily Double, 13K of those come from full album sales via physicals and other digital delivery methods.

Young Thug UY SCUTI

We will see whether or not this ends up being the case or if these updated projections end up over or undershooting UY SCUTI's commercial performance. Numbers aren't everything, but it's not the easiest look for an album named after one of the largest known stars in the universe. Still, many fans defended its quality, vulnerability, and resonance, especially after its deluxe Supernova Edition that dropped yesterday (Friday, October 3).

Elsewhere, Young Thug's popping out often to the world, making a few podcast and stream appearances to speak on a variety of different topics. Some of these conversations range around Atlanta snitching scandals and hip-hop industry dynamics, whereas others are either much lighter or directly confront the YSL RICO case.