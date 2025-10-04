UY SCUTI (Supernova Edition) - Album by Young Thug

When Young Thug revealed the UY SCUTI title as his next album earlier this year, many of you may have been confused about what it meant. Unless you're into astronomy, you probably haven't don't know what UY Scuti is. It's considered to be one of the largest stars, and it's labeled a red supergiant star. A quick internet search reveals that it actually has a larger orbit than Mars. Young Thug used that to signify how big his influence is and still is in hip-hop to this day. Fittingly, like the celestial body, this Supernova Edition grows the tracklist by an additional seven songs. It includes "P*ssy Smell Like This," a track that was included on another special edition known as the First Pressing Edition. Thugger revealed he would be dropping this latest version during his stream with Adin Ross.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist of UY SCUTI (Supernova Edition):
- By The Police
- P*ssy Smell Like This
- All Your Time
- Safe
- I Put A (feat. Lil Keed)
- Rosetta Stone
- Yes You Can
- Ninja
- Yuck (feat. Ken Carson)
- On The News (feat. Cardi B)
- Catch Me I'm Falling
- F*****g Told U
- Whoopty Doo
- Blaming Jesus
- Sad Spider
- RIP Big & Mack (feat. T.I.)
- Invest Into You (feat. Mariah the Scientist)
- I'm So Dope
- Pardon My Back (feat. Lil Baby)
- Mami (feat. Sexyy Red)
- Whaddup Jesus (feat. YFN Lucci)
- Walk Down (feat. 21 Savage)
- Pipe Down (feat. Travis Scott)
- Spider or Jeffery (feat. Quavo)
- Revenge (feat. Lil Gotit &1300SAINT)
- Money On Money (feat. Future)
- Dreams Rarely Do Come True (feat. Mariah the Scientist)
- Miss My Dogs