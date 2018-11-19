Billboard 200 chart
- MusicDrake Reaches Incredible Milestone With "Take Care"Drake's "Take Care" was easily one of his best projects.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Ties With "ASTROWORLD" For His Longest-Running No. 1 AlbumThe new album also broke its own record for the biggest vinyl sales week for any hip-hop album in recorded history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's "Certified Lover Boy" Eclipses 100 Weeks On Billboard 200It is also Drake's ninth album on the 200 chart. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureNas & Hit-Boy's "King Disease III" First-Week Sales Projections Are InThe critical darling is expected to debut at No. 9 on the charts alongside, GloRilla, Taylor Swift, Drake, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" Hits 10th Year On Billboard 200 ChartKendrick Lamar's "good kid, m.A.A.d city" has been on the Billboard 200 chart for ten years.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNAV's "Demons Protected By Angels" Album Debuts At No. 2 With 67K Units SoldBad Bunny came out on top for the 11th nonconsecutive week this year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPusha T Earns 1st Top Album On Billboard 200 Chart With "It's Almost Dry"Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B’s "Invasion Of Privacy" Is The First Female Rap LP To Spend 3 Years On Billboard 200Uptown's rap queen Cardi B is taking another trophy back to The Bronx for her debut album ‘Invasion Of Privacy,’ which is now the first album by a woman to spend 3 whole years on the Billboard 200 chart.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicPop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" To Debut At No. 1Pop Smoke's posthumous album, "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon," is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.By Lynn S.
- NumbersGunna's "Wunna" Set To Debut At No. 1Gunna's new album, "Wunna," is predicted to top the Billboard 200 chart its first week.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Fans Pissed After Kenny Chesney Postpones TourDrake fans are calling out country singer Kenny Chesney for immediately postponing his tour after bundle sales helped him beat Drake for No. 1 album.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake's "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" At Risk Of Not Debuting At No. 1Drake's new mixtape, "Dark Lane Demo Tapes," may get beaten out by country superstar Kenny Chesney's new album "Here & Now" for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Earns Ninth #1 Album With “Care Package”Drizzy earned his ninth #1 album with the release of "Care Package."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Breaks Record With 10th Week On Billboard ChartsLil Nas X joins the ranks of Drake & Bruno Mars. By Aida C.
- MusicGunna, Offset, Lil Pump, and Kehlani All Debut In Top 10 Of Billboard 200A powerful week for hip-hop and R&B.By Milca P.
- MusicTrippie Redd's "ALLTY3" Earns Most Streamed Album Of The WeekCongratulations to Trippie.By Chantilly Post