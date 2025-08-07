NBA YoungBoy Breaks Mind-Blowing Billboard Record With "MASA"

NBA YoungBoy Breaks Billboard Record MASA Hip Hop News
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: NBA Youngboy
NBA YoungBoy has achieved something literally no other rapper has done before on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

NBA YoungBoy may catch flack for dropping more projects than some labels' entire year, but you can't say it hasn't paid off. According to Billboard, he just broke an absurd record on the media corporation's 200 albums chart, making him a literal one-of-one in this metric.

YB's new album MASA recently became his 34th album to chart on the Billboard 200, and officially made him the rapper with the most entries on this chart of all time. For those curious, the previous record holder was E-40. The LP debuted at number six on the chart with 49,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week in the United States, per Luminate.

NBA YoungBoy's MASA success also marked his 16th top ten album on the Billboard 200. He's tied with Jay-Z and Nas for the third-most top ten entries among MCs (they are behind Drake with 17 and Future with 18).

As for the general rapper list on the Billboard 200, Snoop Dogg has 30 entries, Gucci Mane and Tech N9ne have 29, Lil Wayne and Nas have 24, Jay-Z has 23, 2Pac has 21, and Future has 20.

NBA YoungBoy Billboard

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy's first Billboard appearance was 2017's AI YoungBoy mixtape, wich peaked at number 24. In much fewer years than any other MC on the aforementioned list, he already topped it. The Baton Rouge spitter was particularly busy in 2018 and 2022, with eight Billboard 200 charters in each year.

Of the Never Broke Again boss' 34 entries, eight are studio albums, 20 are mixtapes, three are compilations, and three are EPs. "Literally, I cannot help myself," he told Billboard back in 2023. "I tell myself sometimes, ‘I’m not going to drop until months from now,’ but it’s addictive. I wish I knew when I was younger how unhealthy this was for me. Whatever type of energy I had inside me, I would’ve pushed it toward something else."

Meanwhile, folks caught up in NBA YoungBoy's hip-hop conflicts have a lot to talk about these days. But at the end of the day, the music is what will win out above all else.

