Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Eclipses 100 Weeks On Billboard 200

There is no doubt that Drake a legend, whether people like to agree with it or not. He continues to make millions on every tour, he is a massively influential figure in the hip-hop space, and his albums remain relevant. Even with albums such as Thank Me Later and Take Care that were released over 10 years ago, they are in constant rotation in people’s music choices. Moreover, every one of his albums has generational hits on them. With that being said, it is no shock that Drake’s solo effort, Certified Lover Boy (2021), has held its own on the Billboard 200 chart.

In fact, it is now been 100 weeks, which is the sixth album to reach that mark. The longest-standing project is Take Care, flexing its timeless replay value muscles with 544 weeks on the chart. Again, it is easy to see why Certified Lover Boy is still popular now. With songs like “Knife Talk,” “Fair Trade,” and “Way 2 Sexy,” that have platinum certifications for days, Drake just knows how to craft hit songs.

What Can’t Drake Do?

No matter what Drake does with his music, fans will be clamoring to listen to anything he puts out. For example, Honestly, Nevermind was a totally different direction for him to go in for an entire project. He has tackled the dancehall and Jersey club style beats on songs, but not for nearly an hour’s worth of material. Furthermore, Honestly, Nevermind divided so many rap fans but it still managed to rack up the streams and units sold. Now, we cannot wait for Drake’s forthcoming record For All The Dogs.

