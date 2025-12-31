50 Cent Mocks Dame Dash After Film Company Sells For $100

Dame Dash's film company recently went up for auction, but reportedly, it didn't garner the kind of interest he expected. According to the New York Post, it brought in just $100.50. This is a drop in the bucket of the $1 million the Roc-A-Fella founder owes from defamation lawsuit judgments. The auction was supposed to help pay off some of this debt.

As expected, Dash's longtime foe 50 Cent was quick to weigh in on the news. In an Instagram post, he mocked Dash for the disappointing outcome of the auction. "Damn $1 dollar 👀He popped, 😆," Fif wrote, per Akademiks TV. "They took his whole sh*t! when I first got on he said a mill was nothing."

For now, Dash has yet to publicly respond to 50 Cent's post, though he did throw a few jabs of his own during his appearance on the Point Of View show on AFRO TV earlier this month.

Why Are 50 Cent & Dame Dash Beefing?

At the time, he shared his unfiltered take on Netflix's 50 Cent-produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The doc features interviews from various former members of Diddy's inner circle, along with some of his alleged victims. It outlines his career starting from the very beginning, along with his legal woes.

"Based on moral codes and coming from a street ethic, I honestly didn't think that [50] would ever do that. 'Cause I wouldn't," Dash explained. "It's just not by job to tell. I'm not a Black man that's going to tear another Black man down. Let them do that. Allegedly, Puff violated his baby mother in front of his kid. But that's not how we deal with things where we're from."