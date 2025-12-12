Dame Dash Refuses To "Tear Down" Diddy While Blasting 50 Cent Docuseries

Dame Dash Tear Down Diddy 50 Cent Docuseries Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Dame Dash previously suggested that 50 Cent was going after Diddy in order to gain favor among white audiences.

Dame Dash recently appeared on the Point Of View show on AFRO TV to talk about rumors concerning his romance with the late great Aaliyah and to address his long-lasting feud with 50 Cent. After the G-Unit mogul's executive production of Netflix's Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, his Roc-A-Fella counterpart has even more smoke for him.

"Based on moral codes and coming from a street ethic, I honestly didn't think that [50] would ever do that. 'Cause I wouldn't," he expressed, as caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter. "It's just not by job to tell. I'm not a Black man that's going to tear another Black man down. Let them do that. Allegedly, Puff violated his baby mother in front of his kid. But that's not how we deal with things where we're from."

From there, Dame said he wouldn't snitch on another criminal and would instead try to stop the crime himself. Also, he spoke on 50 Cent criticizing Diddy on a white-owned platform, a criticism he already levied against the Queens rapper and entrepreneur.

"I know Puff," Dash went on. "I'm not ever going to check for his moral character. As you see, we never did too much business together. But it would never be me to be the person to deliver that. Let them do it."

In addition, he said he declined a conversation with TMZ for not wanting to tear Combs down, positing that he would handle a situation personally if he felt like someone "violated" him. "The only reason why I said something about it is because he talks about me. To me, he's easy work," Dame Dash said of 50 Cent.

50 Cent & Dame Dash Beef

Finally, he called himself a "culture saver" who strives to argue on behalf of Black people and prevent them from going down wrong paths. "A lot of [the docuseries] could've been hearsay. [...] It is 'hunt a Black man with money' season out there," Dame claimed.

Dame Dash's feud with 50 Cent stems back a few years, and centers a lot around their respective media empires. Now, though, it seems like this Diddy situation will cause even more tension.

