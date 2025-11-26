50 Cent took aim at Dame Dash with his latest post on Instagram, sharing a picture of the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder in which his teeth are in rough shape. "What ever you do don’t believe people like this they’re desperate looking for attention. @50centaction Happy Holiday!" 50 wrote in the caption.

Fans reacted with a mixture of laughter at the remark and scolding of 50 in the comments section. "Never beef with 50," one user wrote. Another added: "Fif I ain’t have my coffee yet."

Dame Dash has opened up about how his teeth have suffered as a result of his diabetes several times in the past. During one of his Bosses Take Losses episodes in September, he opened up about his health situation.

“Yesterday I got a surgery in my eye because I had to remove liquid that's in my eye because I'm diabetic,” he said, as caught by Complex. “You can diabetes-shame me if you want, but other diabetics can relate. You get these things that are called floaters in your eye. I got gel—everyone does in their eye. It makes the blood stay there, so they had to take the gel out. Get your jokes, but know that right now I'm in my dentist office and tomorrow, I'm getting a surgery and hopefully by the time y'all see this, I'll have some new teeth."

Why Are 50 Cent & Dame Dash Beefing?

Dame Dash has recently been lashing out at 50 Cent after the G-Unit icon said he purchased the rights to the film, Paid In Full, and announced a TV series reboot in collaboration with Cam'ron. Dame previously held the rights to the movie but lost them in bankruptcy proceedings amid his longstanding financial woes in recent years.