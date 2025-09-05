Dame Dash has reportedly filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida. According to a new report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder has over $25 million in debts related to unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more.

The outlet notes that documents show Dash submitted a 56-page petition to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida on Thursday. In doing so, he opened up to having just $4,350 in personal property.

The full breakdown shows he owes millions in New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles on top of having $647,000 in unpaid child and spousal support, which he owes to his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, as well as Cindy Morales. There's also filmmaker Josh Webber, who won a $4 million judgment against him from a lawsuit over the film Dear Frank.

Dame Dash Health Problems

The troubles for Dame Dash aren't only financial. In a recent interview caught by Victor Baez on X (formerly Twitter), Dame revealed that he had to get eye surgery and is losing his teeth due to diabetes. "I had to remove liquid that's in my eye because I'm diabetic. You can diabetes shame me if you want," he said. "They had to take the gel out. I didn't want to start to do this bulls**t to take losses again until I got my new teeth, but it was so complicated. But we're finally dealing with it."