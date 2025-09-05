Dame Dash Files For Bankruptcy While Facing Over $25 Million In Debt

"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Dame Dash owes money in unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more as his financial struggles continue.

Dame Dash has reportedly filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida. According to a new report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder has over $25 million in debts related to unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more.

The outlet notes that documents show Dash submitted a 56-page petition to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida on Thursday. In doing so, he opened up to having just $4,350 in personal property.

The full breakdown shows he owes millions in New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles on top of having $647,000 in unpaid child and spousal support, which he owes to his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, as well as Cindy Morales. There's also filmmaker Josh Webber, who won a $4 million judgment against him from a lawsuit over the film Dear Frank.

Dame Dash Health Problems

The troubles for Dame Dash aren't only financial. In a recent interview caught by Victor Baez on X (formerly Twitter), Dame revealed that he had to get eye surgery and is losing his teeth due to diabetes. "I had to remove liquid that's in my eye because I'm diabetic. You can diabetes shame me if you want," he said. "They had to take the gel out. I didn't want to start to do this bulls**t to take losses again until I got my new teeth, but it was so complicated. But we're finally dealing with it."

He continued: "I'm not going to sit here and rip my teeth all day. F**k all that and I don't care. Get your jokes. But know that right now, I'm in my dentist's office. And tomorrow, I'm getting a surgery. Hopefully, by the time you see this, I'll have some new teeth. […] All these implants broke in my mouth, which has nothing to do with age or… It's never happened before. No one knows if I have implants breaking. But I do have some things that I want to say."

