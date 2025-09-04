Dame Dash Reveals He Got Eye Surgery Due To Diabetes & Broken Teeth

Dame Dash has a lot to handle concerning his outstanding debts, but a lot of folks are also interested in his personal journey. You may remember how some folks clowned Roc-A-Fella's former executive when his teeth fell out during an online rant some time ago.

Now, he's opening up a bit more about this aspect, and other physical health matters. During a recent video caught by Victor Baez on Twitter, Dash explains that his diabetic condition has caused other surgeries in addition to his dental issues.

"I had to remove liquid that's in my eye because I'm diabetic. You can diabetes shame me if you want," Dame Dash remarked concerning his condition. "They had to take the gel out. I didn't want to start to do this bulls**t to take losses again until I got my new teeth, but it was so complicated. But we're finally dealing with it."

"I'm not going to sit here and rip my teeth all day," he continued. "F**k all that and I don't care. Get your jokes. But know that right now, I'm in my dentist's office. And tomorrow, I'm getting a surgery. Hopefully, by the time you see this, I'll have some new teeth. [...] All these implants broke in my mouth, which has nothing to do with age or... It's never happened before. No one knows if I have implants breaking. But I do have some things that I want to say."

Then, Dame started to speak on Cam'ron and what he's been saying a lot of as of late. But the clip below cuts off before he can get into detail.

Dame Dash Jay-Z Beef