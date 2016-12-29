diabetes
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Might Have Diabetes By Age 35, His Doctor StatesThe popular streamer and controversial media personality previously expressed desires to get his health in order.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeBoosie Badazz Hospitalized Over Blood Sugar Concerns, Doctors Advise Rapper To RestBoosie has been battling with diabetes since his late teens.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBiz Markie, Best Known For Hit "Just A Friend," Dead At 57Biz Markie has passed away at the age of 57 years old.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Offers Update On Biz Markie's HealthLast year, it was reported that Biz was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.By Erika Marie
- GramBoosie Badazz Urgently Begs Fans For Diabetes MedicationBoosie asks his fans for emergency diabetes medication on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- GossipBoosie Badazz May Need Leg Amputated: ReportThere are rumors that Boosie Badazz is experiencing complications from his shooting and may need his leg amputated.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDoctor Dre, Yo! MTV Raps Host, Asks For Help After His Leg Is AmputatedDoctor Dre, the legendary radio host and host of Yo! MTV Raps, had his leg amputated because of diabetes and is asking for donations to cover the hospital fees.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureIconic Actor Wilford Brimley Dies At 85Wilford Brimley has died at the age of 85-years-old.By Cole Blake
- MusicBiz Markie Has Been Hospitalized For A Few Weeks: ReportPrayers up for Biz Markie!By Aron A.
- GramBoosie Badazz Shares Story Of Woman Who Won Lottery After Giving Him InsulinBoosie Badazz ran out of diabetes medication and a woman drove three hours to bring him insulin, winning $10,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket near his home.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBarack Obama Letter To B.B. King Hits Auction Block For $17,500Barack Obama wrote music icon B.B. King a letter just a month before he died sending his "warmest wishes during this trying time."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJillian Michaels Says Lizzo's Music Won't Be "Awesome If She Gets Diabetes"Jillian Michaels caught some heat. By Chantilly Post
- RandomShaquille O'Neal Held Up NYC Traffic To Help Woman Who Fainted In CrosswalkTo the rescue.By Erika Marie
- Music"Yo! MTV Raps" Icon Doctor Dré Reveals He's Diabetic & Losing His VisionHe's a major figure in hip hop history.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyonce To Perform Solo At The City of Hope Gala In Los AngelesBeyonce is set to take the stage solo in the coming weeks. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentRob Kardashian Is Focused On Being A Good Dad And Staying HealthyRob is really turning his life around.By Matthew Parizot
- GossipBlac Chyna Visits Rob Kardashian After His Release From HospitalBlac Chyna visited Rob at home hours after he got out of the hospital, where he was admitted due to a scare involving his diabetes. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentRob Kardashian Reportedly Treated For Diabetes At HospitalRob Kardashian left the hospital this afternoon after reportedly being treated for diabetes.By Rose Lilah